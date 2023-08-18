William Beckmann Bringing His Must-Hear New Album for ’23 to Lindale, TX

William Beckmann is back in East Texas tonight (Friday Aug. 18), you can catch his wonderful live show at Brisket Love in Lindale, TX. Guys, this is going to be one of those, "yeah, that's cool, but I saw him in Lindale in 2023" shows.

If you still aren't familiar with the name, man, you have been missing out. He caught my attention in '22 with his ear-bending "Bourbon Whiskey." This amazing talent, who was raised on the Mexican border in the town of Del Rio, Texas, has an incredible future ahead of him.

We were so impressed with the country crooner, who can be described as this sort of wonderful hybrid blend of Traditional Country and Americana with the occasional Latin flare, that we had to get him at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '22.

His performance that late afternoon, in the hot May East Texas sun, was one of the most memorable in our 10 year history. The man is unique that's for sure. And he'll be back in East Texas tonight (Aug. 18th) at Brisket Love in Lindale, for a very special acoustic show.

Beckmann has amassed an incredible grassroots fanbase, garnering more than 670,000 followers on TikTok. He has spent the last year touring with artists including Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel and Randy Rogers Band, sold out three shows at legendary Gruene Hall and made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Spring, 2023.

His brand new album, Here's To You, Here's To Me, is out now.

