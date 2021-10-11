When I first hear about this show I just about fell out of my chair. We are talking about a Country Music Icon, Reba McEntire performing not too far from us here in East Texas. I've been tempted to splurge and buy tickets to see her with Brooks and Dunn in Las Vegas but now I can save that money and spend it on Reba merch at her concert on Saturday, February 26th at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA.

Live Nation

Knowing that the show is on a Saturday night just makes it that much better! Okay, now that you know when the concert is taking place, I'm sure you want to know about tickets and how to get them. So, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. When you're ready to purchase your tickets just click here.

101.5 KNUE Can Help You Win Tickets Before They Go On Sale

The only thing better than seeing Reba in concert, would be to see Reba for free! Here is how you can score a pair of free tickets before they go on sale to the general public. All this week make sure you wake up with Billy & Tara in the morning as they will be playing a Reba Rewind. They will play a short clip of a Reba song backwards and the first person to identify the song at 903-581-1015 will win a pair of tickets.

Increase Your Chances of Winning the Reba Tickets Now

If you really want the Reba tickets, make sure you have the KNUE app downloaded. You can call us in the studio through our app, and that could help you get ahold of us to identify the song and win the tickets. You might also want to listen to Reba songs so you are familiar with the songs we might play backwards.

Fingers crossed we can make you a winner and get you some Reba tickets from 101.5 KNUE.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever According to the streaming service, these are the most popular series — based on their total view hours per title in their first 28 days of release on Netflix