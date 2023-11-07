47 Felony Arrest Were Made In Gregg County During Halloween Week

Get our free mobile app

Last Tuesday trick-or-treaters dispersed across East Texas going door-to-door ringing doorbells and collecting as much candy as their plastic pumpkin buckets could hold. Then they hoped their parents wouldn't raid their stash of candy for their favorites before the next morning!

While all the trick-or-treating was happening, law enforcement officers throughout Gregg County were on patrol making sure kids were able to enjoy themselves while they had a great time. Long after Halloween, law enforcement is doing that same thing - patrolling our streets to make them safer.

Now that Halloween is behind us we are all looking forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas and everything that the holidays bring. There will be plenty of food, time with family and friends, and celebrations of all kinds along with gifts and beautiful lights and decorations.

One thing that we all need to be hyper-vigilant about this time of the year is celebrating with alcohol. We should be hyper-vigilant all year because alcohol injures and kills so many Texans each year. If you are hosting a party, please make sure your guests do not leave your home or party while under the influence of alcohol.

If you drink at a holiday gathering or party, KNOW YOUR LIMIT and DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

Doing so could have tragic results for you, an innocent family, or both. Law enforcement will not hesitate to initiate a traffic stop if you show signs of driving under the influence. If you are caught doing so, you could face severe legal consequences, including:

fines

license suspension

mandatory alcohol education programs

community service

jail time

In addition, your insurance rates will increase, you'll have a criminal record and in some cases, an ignition interlock device may be placed on your vehicle.

Looking back at previous posts of those facing felony charges in Gregg, Smith and other Texas counties, driving under the influence is clearly still a huge problem in our area and state.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

47 Felony Arrest Were Made In Gregg County During Halloween Week These individuals were arrested in Gregg County and are now facing at least one felony charge. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office Gallery Credit: Gregg County Sheriff's Office

