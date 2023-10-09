Get our free mobile app

East Texas got a taste of what fall is supposed to feel like this past weekend. With the somewhat chillier mornings, some people had to resort to busting out their light coats and jackets yesterday morning on their way to church! With it feeling better, fall and Halloween decorations are going up all around as we're all ready for real full-time fall temperatures to remain.

Speaking of Halloween, East Texans' adrenaline levels were reaching maximum levels this past weekend as they took a casual stroll through dark narrow hallways in some haunted houses only to have the living daylight scared out of them by some demented freaky clown, chainsaw-wielding madman or apocalyptic zombie chasng after them.

While the majority of the population was enjoying the weather and all that it brings, there were those individuals in Gregg County who got to see and walk through the halls of the Gregg County Jail. Law enforcement throughout Gregg County was busy interacting with those who chose to break the law.

While many of the arrests are misdemeanors, Gregg County law enforcement made many felony arrests. The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

158 Arrests Were Made In Gregg County Last Week, 50 Were Felonies (ending 10.08.23)

