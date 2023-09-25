Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement officers across Gregg County, Texas were extremely busy last week keeping the public as safe as they possibly can. Looking at the intake report from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, quite a few people are not making the right decision when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

There are those people who continue to take a chance and drive once they've had a drink or two or more. When they make the decision to get behind the wheel after having a beer or cocktail during happy hour or any other time of the day they are putting lives on the line. Not only their life but the lives of innocent individuals. Thankfully law enforcement across Gregg County was able to intervene in many cases and arrest those individuals who were driving while intoxicated.

NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE

When it comes to driving that's not the only offense drivers are being arrested for - there were many arrested for not having a driver's license and many others for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Meaning, if they were to cause an accident with you, they don't have insurance to cover the cost of getting your vehicle repaired.

Arrests were also made for the possession and/or delivery of controlled substances, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a couple of people arrested for sexual assault of a child.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

49 People Arrested On Felony Charges In Gregg County Last Week (09.25.23) The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office

