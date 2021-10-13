$12.9 Million Gets You Colorado-like Living In Brownsboro On This 800 Acre Property

Get our free mobile app

During the heat of the summer, my family makes our annual pilgrimage to the Colorado Rockies to escape the Texas heat and humidity. Now if we had this home in Brownsboro, it would be like we're in a Colorado cabin all year long!

We've been to Durango, Creede, Cuchara, Estes Park, Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs and we've always managed to find a really cool cabin to stay in that provides those awesome views that Colorado is known for. Some of the best views we've discovered have been in Creede and Cuchara. There's a place that is for sale in Brownsboro that offers up some of the best views of East Texas that are just as spectacular.

Pine Mountain Lakes will have you feeling like you're living in Colorado.

This place is massive, eight hundred acres massive. Pine Mountain Lakes will have you feeling like you're deep in the mountains of Colorado hunting elk or other big game. There are plenty of opportunities to do some hunting of your own for white-tailed deer or other seasonal hunting on this land. If hunting isn't your thing and you're more of an angler, well you can try your luck at catching that big one in one of the three fully stocked lakes.

The views are amazing from this property. This land features meadows, forests, mountaintop mesas and there's an island in one of the many lakes.

You can entertain a whole group of friends at Pine Mountain Lakes.

This home has plenty of room, from the spacious living areas to the chef-inspired kitchen to the large game rooms, there's room for all. This place is so big, up to 18 (or more) of your friends could spend the night! This property also features a bar, gym, fireplaces, sauna and pool.

To be living Colorado-like in Brownsboro you'll need $12.9 million and a call to your local real estate agent or an agent at Farm & Ranch in Boerne.

This property is definitely for us dreamers!

LOOK: This 800-Acre East Texas Hideaway Feels More Like Colorado This property in Brownsboro will have you feeling like you're in Colorado or Montana and less like you're in East Texas.

Only The Truest East Texan Can Get Through This 'Jeopardy!' Game We took one of America's most popular game shows and put an East Texas spin on it. Scroll slowly through the answer so you don't reveal the question too early! Good luck, sorry there's no money to be won, just bragging rights on how many you get right!

Top 14 Ways to Annoy a Friendly East Texan Most of the time we are a fairly laid back people, but there are, without a doubt, a few ways to get us fired up. Here are The Top 14 Ways To Annoy a Friendly East Texan Today.

A Look Inside AIA Dallas Tour of Homes Including One in Flint Here is a look at some of the most beautiful homes in Texas as featured in the 2021 AIA Dallas Tour of Homes.