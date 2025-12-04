Chances are that not many Texans are looking to hire twelve drummers drumming these days. However, Nine ladies dancing, I'm sure there are a few who'd enjoy them. And what's a piper piping, anyway? Would that help fix my plumbing?

This year, inflation has hit us all. But if you're in a position to throw money down the drain, that Piper is still out there pipin'. And if a gaggle of French hens is more important than groceries for your family, have I got a gift list for you?

Price Of "12 Days of Christmas" Gifts in 2025

Every year, PNC Bank releases a report on the cost of buying all of the gifts from the "12 Days of Christmas" song. These folks have been tracking the prices of calling birds for over 40 years, so we don't have to. And as you'd expect, the cost of a partridge in a pear tree is now at an all-time high. Here's how much each of the gifts will set you back this year:

Twelve drummers drumming: $4,017 to hire them.

Eleven pipers piping: $3,715.

Ten lords-a-leaping: $15,580 (based on hiring ballet dancers).

Nine ladies dancing: $8,557.

Eight maids-a-milking: $58 (to hire for an hour at minimum wage).

Seven swans-a-swimming: $13,125. It's the second most expensive gift.

Six geese-a-laying: $900 (but that might be a good investment!).

Five gold rings: $1,245.

Four calling birds: $600.

Three French hens: $347.

Two turtle doves: $750.

And a partridge in a pear tree: $370.

After a few quick calculations, that's $49,263, which is approximately a 5% increase. But that list only takes into account one time through the Christmas classic. Wondering how much it would cost to buy the "12 Days of Christmas" gifts over and over, as the song implies?

Well, buckle up. That's going to set you back a small fortune. Unless you've got the money to burn, I'd really only recommend buying the list only once, but I'm not your financial planner. For the ultimate flex of buying them over and over, you're looking at spending $209,272.