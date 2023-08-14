Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, so far in August, 12 families will not be able to take back to school photos as their child went missing in Texas. A family from Lufkin, Texas (who has been searching since June) and a family from Longview are looking for their son, grandson or nephew.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (August 14, 2023), between August 1 and August 14, 2023, 12 teenagers were reported missing. Their ages range from 14 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Teen Missing From Lufkin Since June Still Missing

Unfortunately, there are not any details that I could find online about the disappearance of 18-year-old Jack Davis from Lufkin. He was reported missing June 13. If you have even the slightest bit of information that could lead to him being found, contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Jack Davis of Lufkin - National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

A Longview Teen Has Been Missing Since August 4

James Gallant went missing in Longview on August 4. He is 17 years-old, 5'6", brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 129 pounds. I could not find any details online as to why he went missing but that doesn't matter as his family wants him back home.

James Gallant of Longview - National Center for Missing and Exploited Children James Gallant of Longview - National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 12 Texas children who went missing in August by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

