(Austin, Texas) - What is the worst fear of any parent in East Texas? Having their child go missing. Not knowing why their child went missing. Not knowing where their child is. It's an excruciating feeling of despair and helplessness.

Law enforcement will do their absolute best to find a missing child. That requires the help of you, John Q. Public. Authorities will release the picture, name, date the child went missing and any other pertinent information so you can be on the lookout when in a public setting.

12 Texas Families are Looking for Their Missing Teen Girls

The teens listed below have not been found since they went missing in May of 2025. You can see their picture, the city they went missing from and the date they were reported missing which is recorded in the database of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

All of these teens are between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old. If the teen is considered to be in immediate danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is that is with the teen.

Get our free mobile app

How to Help Bring These Missing Teens Home

As of this writing (June 5, 2025), between May 1 and May 31, 2025, 12 teen girls between 13 and 17 years old were reported missing in Texas. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 12 teen girls who went missing in Texas in May by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

12 Beautiful Teens Vanished Without a Trace in May in Texas There are 12 families across Texas right looking for their teen girls who vanished last month. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

READ MORE: The 30 Forgotten, Weird and Outdated Laws Still Punishable in Texas

READ MORE: A New Training Facility is Coming for Tyler Police and Recruits