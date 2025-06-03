(Longview, Texas) - We've got a group of people in Austin that we voted in that are tasked with passing laws to keep us safe but also to keep us from going to jail. Having said all that, just because we don't know it's a law doesn't mean we can't be punished for breaking it. It's the whole "ignorance of the law is no excuse."

Over time, laws can be either forgotten about all together, fall victim to time itself or just become weird because they're outdated. That doesn't mean that these forgotten or outdated laws can't still be enforced. Some of those forgotten or outdated laws are just weird, too.

Old and/or Outdated Laws Still on the Books in Texas

A couple of the laws you will see below will make no sense whatsoever. A few of these laws are just downright strange but, in a weird way, made sense at the time they were passed. Some of these other laws will still sound relevant to our time even if they are old.

I will say that it being illegal to sell your eyes, or any organ for that matter, makes sense. There's big money in black market organs which is why we don't need any of it being legal. Being illegal to milk someone else's cow makes sense because, well, that's basically stealing from your neighbor.

Get our free mobile app

The Weird Laws That Make Zero Sense

So in Texas, you can't own a full set of encyclopedias. The main reason is that they have a recipe for making homemade beer. I don't think that your local police department is going to go door to door looking for that illegal set of Britannica, though.

Another weird law is if you want to commit a crime against someone, you have to give them a 24 hour notice and tell them what crime you are going to commit. Weird, but also helpful, so you can defend yourself accordingly.

The Laws That Can Still Be Enforced No Matter the Age

Keep in mind that while these laws are strange, and some are just outdated, if officials deem it necessary, they could still be enforced. I suggest that if you have a serious problem with these laws still on the books, write your congressman and have them go through the process of getting that law removed.

Check Out These 30 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman

READ MORE: A Top 10 East Texas Fugitive's Run Has Come to an End

READ MORE: Spells, Spirits and Texas Law, How the State Treats Practicing Witchcraft