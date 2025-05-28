(Tyler, Texas) - We have some really good police officers in East Texas. They trek out every day to keep us safe in our homes and businesses and on the streets. Are the perfect? No. You aren't, either.

Just like anyone at any job, practice makes things easier and keeps the mind in tune to what needs to be done in a certain situation. That's where a proper training facility comes into play. For Tyler Police, they will soon have a new place for current officers to stay sharp and for new recruits to learn the ropes.

Tyler City Council Approves Funds for New Facility

On Wednesday, May 28, the Tyler City Council approved $1.8 million to use toward converting the old National Guard Armory in Tyler into a state-of-the-art police training facility. The armory is on East Commerce Street just inside Loop 323 on the east side of Tyler. The money will come from Tyler's Half Cent Sales Tax.

The new facility will be available for both police cadets and current officers to train in. There will also be a number of classrooms, locker rooms, a gym and an area to simulate real-world situations. This will help officers be better equipped and more knowledgeable at responding to situations.

Tyler Police Training Accreditation

The Tyler Police Department holds accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Only 3% of law enforcement agencies in the country have this accreditation. Having this new training facility will help keep that certification and make our city's officers even better.

