Wine, Roses, Hogs, & Yams Part Of The 9 Great East Texas Weekend Events

East Texas, another weekend full of festivals, carnival rides, parades, floats, contests and more are scheduled for you and the family this weekend. East Texans will be celebrating the rose along with yams, hogs, wine, and more! There are some pretty unique events happening this weekend.

Here's a look at this weekend's events in East Texas.

For more information on any of these events, simply click or tap on the event name to be redirected to their official event page or website.

Wednesday, October 18th - Saturday, October 21st

venues throughout Gilmer

The festivities begin on Wednesday, October 18th with the Queen's Coronation at 7:30. There are many competitions during the Yamboree, including a quilt show, livestock show, and more. The carnival will be in downtown Gilmer and open Wednesday through Saturday with rides, games and food, and street dances each night.

Thursday, October 19th - Sunday, October 22nd

venues throughout Tyler

Tyler is known as the rose capital, so why not have a festival to celebrate and honor this distinction? The Texas Rose Festival features the queen's coronation, Rose Parade, arts, and crafts and quilting fair, and many other socialite activities.

Saturday and Sunday, October 21st and 22nd

downtown Ben Wheeler

Definitely one of the most unique festivals in the state as Ben Wheeler celebrates the hog. Originally known as the Feral Hog Festival, it was changed to Hogfest and now it's Hogtoberfest! This festival will feature a hog parade, a pageant, a parade, a hog cook-off and many other unique contests and events.

Friday through Sunday

all along US Highway 80 from Terrell to the Texas / Louisiana state line

A 392-mile stretch of US Hwy. 80 will be the site of the world's longest garage sale, stretching from Texas to Georgia. Businesses and individuals along US Hwy. 80 will be set up selling everything imaginable as part of this garage sale! You'll find something for yourself, guaranteed.

Friday and Saturday

Blackberry Square - downtown Lindale

The City of Lindale invites you out to the annual Piney Woods Wine Festival. Visit local wineries at Picker's Pavilion at Blackberry Square in downtown Lindale. There will be wine tasting, live music, vendors, and food trucks on site. There is a charge for some events.

Farmer's Markets

Kilgore - downtown Kilgore

Palestine - Spring St. downtown

Saturday @ 10a

Sulphur Springs

Saturday is the annual Hopkins County Fall Festival Parade. It will begin at 10 a.m. at Buford Park. From there it will head east down Connally St, turn south onto Gilmer St and stroll all the way to Brookshire’s where it will end.

Friday - Sunday

various locations throughout East Texas

After all, October is Spooky Season! If you can brave dark hallways, things hanging from the ceiling, confined spaces, loud shrills, and a man chasing you with a chainsaw, then these East Texas haunted houses, dark trails, and attractions were created just for you.

Have some fun this weekend in East Texas.

