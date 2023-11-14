I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets from time to time. Sure, I know I'm most likely just giving my money to the State of Texas instead of winning but it's still fun to try. That feeling of anticipation of a hopeful big win as you scratch is what I think is the most fun. Even if I get my money back, I still consider that a win. After seeing this list, I think I may need to seek out some of these tickets because it looks like the chances of hitting a big jackpot are just a tad bit better with these Texas Lottery tickets.

My History of Winning and Losing

I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10 or $25 on at least three of them. One time I took a chance on a $10 scratch ticket and won $100, my biggest win still to this day on a scratch off. A couple of years ago, to celebrate a bonus I got, I bought a $50 scratch off ticket. I didn't win anything. It hurt, yes, but I knew that could be the case which did help the sting of losing a little.

Big Jackpots Won Lately

There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets. When I say big, I mean $1 million big. A couple of those have been in East Texas recently. The Texas Lottery keeps a running tab of the various scratch off games and will update the jackpots won and the ones still remaining. This is benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

After seeing the jackpots remaining on these tickets, I kinda want to seek these out and see if I can claim one of these big jackpots still remaining.

These 15 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Still Have Huge Jackpots Available to Win (Numbers Accurate as of November 14, 2023 11:56 a.m.) Buying a Texas Lottery scratch off is a lot of fun and could still be very profitable for you. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

