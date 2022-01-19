The Diboll Police Department received a 911 call of shots fired Tuesday, January 18th, 2021 at approximately 9:35 PM. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cypress in Diboll.

Upon arrival to the area, they located a vehicle in the wood line. In the vehicle was a 17-year-old Diboll resident.

The officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation Begins On Teen Murdered in Diboll

Shortly afterward detectives arrived and began to gather information and process the scene. Detectives for the Diboll Police Department have started to follow up on leads and interview potential witnesses.

If you have any information that would help in this case and wish to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS (5477). You can also call the Diboll Police Department directly.

Call 936-829-5586 and ask for Detectives Fulcher or Estrada. They are the lead detectives on the case.

Diboll Police Department Dedicated To Serving the Community

No further details have been released in this case. So far we do not even have the sex of the victim.

That said there is a family and a community that has lost a child and our heart goes out to them. Some comments on Facebook have assumed it was a male subject, though I haven't found that in the release.

Diboll is a small, tight-knit community and a tragedy of this scale is not a common thing. The Diboll Police Department reiterated its mission statement on its Facebook page.

The Diboll Police Department is dedicated to serving our community through the protection of life, property, and the prevention of crime. The Department will work to enforce the laws, maintain order, educate the public, and provide public assistance for ensuring the highest quality of life.

