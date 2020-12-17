2020 Christmas Shipping + Shopping Deadlines

Time is running out to get that Christmas package shipped across the nation.

This year delivery services like FedEx, UPS and the USPS have been overwhelmed with the volume of packages being sent across the nation. We're doing more online shopping this year because of the pandemic. In fact, we bought so much online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday that UPS drivers in certain areas of the country were instructed not to pick up packages from certain retailers like Macy's, Nike, Gap, L.L. Bean and others because the UPS system was at capacity and could no longer handle the volume entering their system. Thankfully they're back to normal and those packages have been delivered.

Now if you've been shopping for those last minute gifts and need them shipped you better plan accordingly because the deadlines have been announced.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

December 18th - cutoff for first class deliveries

UPS

December 21st - cutoff for three day select shipping

FedEx

December 22nd - cutoff for FedEx 2Day delivery

As far as shopping deadlines go, Amazon and Walmart have announced the following deadlines:

Amazon

December 23rd - one day delivery on over ten million items, free for Prime members

December 24th - same day delivery on millions of items, free for Prime members with a $35 minimum

Walmart

December 19th - free two delivery for orders placed by 2 p.m.

December 21st - free next day delivery for orders placed by 2 p.m.

Here's to hoping you find that perfect gift while online shopping for that loved one and that it makes it there in time for them to open Christmas eve or Christmas day. Of course these shipping deadlines don't take in to account weather in certain parts of the country. Be sure to check the retailer and shipping site for complete details on deadlines.