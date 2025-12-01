(KNUE-FM) Well, here we are. December 1, 2025. It's time for East Texans to start doing their serious holiday shopping. Well, for those who participate. Wait, don't most of us participate on some level? After all, Christmas and the December holidays are among the most celebrated of the year. Is this year different?

Are East Texans Spending Less This Year?

By now, most people are aware that budgets are a little tighter. Suppose you watch YouTube or TikTok, or keep up with various social and traditional national media. In that case, you've likely heard that people across the country have decided to curb their spending this year. Business Wire reports that in-store traffic was down 3.6%. Yet Forbes reports that while online sales were higher, in-store traffic yielded "mixed results." But what about in East Texas?

Black Friday in East Texas: A Shift?

Take Black Friday, for example. For years now, people have flocked to stores starting in the wee hours of the morning to snag that great deal just in time to wrap it up and get it under the Christmas tree.

However, some of us have been hearing that Black Friday didn't seem quite as busy as it has in years past. Perhaps that's because more people are shopping online, a trend that has been increasing over the past several years. In fact, according to CBS News, online sales jumped significantly this year. Some have shared with me personally that they're not planning to go "all out" as they have in the past, due to budget concerns.

What Friends Across East Texas Said

Whatever the reason, people across the country didn't flock to stores at the levels they once did. But what about here in East Texas? I asked some friends who shared their experiences at various stores in Tyler, Longview, and around East Texas. They said the stores weren't as busy as they'd been expecting. Even some friends who weren't shopping said that Tyler traffic wasn't nearly as hectic as they'd mentally prepared for before heading out to run errands.

Granted, that's not comprehensive data. But it did get me wondering. If you ventured out on Black Friday in East Texas, how was your experience? Were the stores more crowded than I've been hearing, or was it noticeably calmer than expected?

How Was Your East Texas Shopping Experience?

If you ventured out on Black Friday, I'd love to hear about your experience at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. I'll be doing some shopping this year, though perhaps not quite as heavily as in years past. When I shop, I want to make sure I also prioritize our locally owned and small businesses here in East Texas. But more on that in another story...

