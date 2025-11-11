For over a decade, Uncle Lucius was one of Austin's elite bands, a band that personified "Live Music Capital of the World." Well, after a little hiatus and then a very-welcomed reunion, our favorite Uncle is back home in East Texas at Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ for a Christmas show. Get your tickets before they're sold out.

A longtime favorite here in the Rose City, Uncle Lucius is known throughout the Lone Star State and beyond for an amazing live experience, and for beloved hits including "Keep The Wolves Away," “Everybody Got Soul,” “Pocket Full of Misery,” and “Liquor Store.”

Uncle Lucius LIVE at Stanley's BBQ in Tyler

As I recall, it was raining that sad, cold day in the fall of 2017, after the gentlemen had spent 12 years together, crafting four beautiful albums, filling the world with so much Texas soul, and building one of its most ravenous fan bases, when frontman Kevin Galloway announced they'd be playing their final show together the following March.

But, thankfully, the "indefinite hiatus" proved to be short-lived, as the band announced their lauded reunion in '23. Two years post-reunion, the boys are firing on all cylinders and connecting with fans like never before. And they're not just walking the walk. Uncle Lucius will release their brand-new live album, Live In '25, a double live album, on November 21st.

The project was recorded live over two sold-out nights at historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX, capturing the electric energy and soul that they bring to every live show. The all-new live double album includes your classic UL favorites, plus five brand new songs.

Make plans now to be at Stanley's on December 19th for another once-in-a-lifetime musical experience. Because, as we've learned over the past two decades, every Uncle Lucius show is a new, once-in-a-lifetime musical experience.

Get our free mobile app

Uncle Lucius at Stanely's Famous Pit BBQ

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: Doors 7:00 pm Location: Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ ( Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ ( map

Radio Texas, LIVE! for ANDROID or iOS app, and stream the best music in the world without commercial interruption, 24/7. Be sure to give my podcast a listen. Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, and everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.