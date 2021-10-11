Over the weekend (Saturday, October 9), I traveled to my hometown of Lindale to be a part of their annual Countryfest. It was a day full of family entertainment, great food, classic and modern cars and trucks on display and plenty of shopping. Did we catch you in one of our photos or in our video? Check out photo gallery and video to see.

I grew up in Lindale. I was one of 75 in the Lindale class of 1996 to spend Kindergarten through graduation at Lindale. My parents still live in the same house off Jim Hogg that my and my sister grew up in. I remember when Countryfest got it's start so many years ago. It was held on the grounds of the old Junior High and High School on Eagle Spirit Dr., which is now E.J. Moss Intermediate. To see it grow into the event that it is now makes me very happy for my hometown.

The day started with the Harvest Hustle 5K run walk. If I was participating in this, it would have been more of a jog walk, but I digress. Even when I was in the best of shape, I could never run long distance and I'm baffled at how anyone can run several miles each morning. I jog a couple hundred yards and my calves turn to rocks.

After the run was completed, events turned to the main stage where a couple of dance studios brought their various teams on stage to perform their routines. To say this was a huge deal is an understatement. The crowd was huge for the many great performances.

After that was the karaoke contest and live music from Lee Mathis and Bobby Irwin.

If you needed to get a kick start on your Christmas shopping, this was the perfect event to do that with a plethora of vendors on hand to shop from. Everything from clothes to art to furniture and many more were available. There was also a great selection of fair food and various food trucks to keep your belly full.

I am certainly looking forward to next year and hope we can be out there again for the 2022 Lindale Countryfest. See if you were caught on video or in our photos below.

