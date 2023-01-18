Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location

Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area.

Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.

Since then, their customer base has grown, and coming soon, they'll be opening a brick-and-mortar location in an iconic building many are aware of in downtown Lindale, Texas.

Are you familiar with the old Rice's Grocery Company building in downtown Lindale, Texas?

The building that housed Rice's Grocery Company opened back in 1925 and is a true part of Lindale's history. The Holmes Family recently posted on the ETX Legends Coffee Company Facebook page that they are the new owners!

They shared they'll be doing all they can to maintain the vintage charm of the building while making sure they update it to code. Clearly, they have a bit of work ahead of them. But can't you just imagine how lovely and cozy it'll be when it's ready to open to the public in the near future? Gosh, I can't wait to visit.

The remodeling is already underway in downtown Lindale, Texas!

The Holmes Family are not only ranchers but also in law enforcement and are a U.S. Military Veteran family, as well. And in addition to all of those worthy achievements, they are also small business owners--they deserve the support of their fellow East Texans.

Granted, they don't know when they'll be opening their doors as of yet, but announcements will likely be coming soon. Follow them here to stay updated on the latest.

In the meantime, the family asks that if you'd like to show some support as they remodel, give a little "honk" as you drive by.

What other businesses would you like to see open in the Lindale, Texas area? Here are some that have already been suggested by area residents.

