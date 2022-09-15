My NFL Week 2 Picks Do Not Include a Cowboys Bounce Back
For Dallas Cowboys fans, this was the worst start to any season ever. Lackluster play, an injury to the starting quarterback that will have him out for several weeks, actual boos from the home crowd that I don't recall ever hearing before in my life watching the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones is a great business man, there is no dispute about that. But he, nor anyone in his family, has the mind to make football personnel decisions. Jerry, please put your ego aside, hire some competent football people to make team decisions and you and your family just sit in your luxury box and count the money. Please do this. Signed, this lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan.
Now to My Week 2 Predictions
Kansas City Chiefs kick off week 2 tonight at home against their division rival Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams came out of week 1 with a win. The Chiefs looked really good as they handily defeated the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs do not miss Tyreek Hill as the offense ran smoothly. For the Chargers, they could be a surprise team this season. Justin Hebert is a very good quarterback who has gotten better with each start. The AFC West will be a tough division to win this season. For the Chiefs, I believe they will win this game 38-30.
Monday Night Double Header
Monday Night Football will kick off its season with a double header split between ESPN and ABC. For ABC, the Minnesota Vikings will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Eagles win 28-24. ESPN will have the better of the two games in my opinion, Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills. The Bills were dominant in their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and I believe will be a Super Bowl contender for this season. The Titans are coming off a last minute loss to the hapless New York Giants. This game, however, has all the markings of a slugfest. I'm thinking Buffalo wins 17-14.
My Picks for NFL Week 2:
Thursday, September 15
Chargers at Chiefs - Chiefs
Sunday, September 18
Jets at Browns - Browns
Commanders at Lions - Lions
Buccaneers at Saints - Buccaneers
Panthers at Giants - Panthers
Patriots at Steelers - Patriots
Colts at Jaguars - Colts
Dolphins at Ravens - Ravens
Falcons at Rams - Rams
Seahawks at 49ers - 49ers
Bengals at Cowboys - Bengals
Texans at Broncos - Broncos
Cardinals at Raiders - Raiders
Bears at Packers - Bears
Monday, September 19
Titans at Bills - Bills
Vikings at Eagles - Eagles
Bye: None
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.