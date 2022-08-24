East Texans have been following Patrick Mahomes since his days as a Whitehouse Wildcat. He went on to have some good years at Texas Tech leading the Red Raider offense. His time in college was impressive enough that he ended up being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and won Super Bowl LIV. Patrick received another honor over the weekend as he will be inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

A Big Surprise for Patrick Mahomes

After the Kansas City Chiefs preseason game Saturday against the Washington Commanders, Patrick Mahomes was brought out onto the field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a special presentation from some Texas Tech officials. In the video played on the stadium's Arrowvision, Patrick watched as his former Texas Tech head coach (and current Arizona Cardinals head coach) Kliff Kingsbury, Patrick's mom and dad, Mahomes' agent and Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt delivered the news that he will be inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

Mahomes Texas Tech Career

In his time as the Red Raider's starting quarterback from 2014 to 2016, Patrick passed for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns. Mahomes also holds the college record for single game passing yards of 734.

Watch Patrick Mahomes react to the video on the Field Saturday:

Here is the video that was played for Patrick:

That's amazing. That is amazing. I appreciate you. - Patrick Mahomes after video announcement.

Date of the Induction Ceremony

The official ceremony will be Friday, October 28 with his name in the Ring of Honor unveiled at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock Saturday, October 29, when Texas Tech plays Baylor. Patrick will be in attendance as that is the Kansas City Chiefs bye week.

Congratulations Patrick Mahomes. This is a well deserved honor for you with most likely many more to come.

