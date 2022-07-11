Save Money During the Next School Supply Tax Free Weekend in Texas this August

As of the time of this writing, we are just over a month away from the kiddos heading back to school. I know, the summer just isn't long enough anymore, is it? So that means that families are starting to prepare for the big back to school shopping spree. Many are waiting on a special weekend in Texas so they can save a few important dollars by not having to pay sales tax on select clothes, accessories and school supplies.

The school supply tax free holiday begins Friday, August 5 and ends at midnight Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Texas. This means that select school supplies, clothes and shoes, backpacks and more items under $100 can be bought without having to pay sales tax. Overall, this can save East Texas families a good bit of money which is never a bad thing.

The list of clothes available to be exempt is pretty lengthy but the highlights of what's eligible are:

Athletic socks

Select backpacks

Coats and jackets

Select sports equipment

Cloth or deposable masks

Select shoes

School uniforms

You can see the full list of what is and isn't eligible at the Texas Comptroller's Website. What is marked with an E is exempt, what is marked with a T is taxable.

Pretty much all school supplies are eligible to be tax free. Those include:

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Get all the specifics at the Texas Comptroller's Website.

There you go, get ready for some big days of shopping the first weekend of August not only in East Texas but across our state.

