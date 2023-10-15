East Texas, there was one helluva party in Tyler, Texas Saturday night, October 14, on the downtown square with the 2nd Annual Rose City Music Festival. Palestine natives, Whiskey Myers played their first East Texas show in 8 years in front of thousands of East Texans. Rap and Fast & Furious star Ludacris brought a collection of his hits and more to the stage. Over 20 of the best restaurants in East Texas handed out their food to hungry festival goers.

Get our free mobile app

An All Day Party

By our best estimates, around 5,000 of you came to party on a perfect night in East Texas. In addition to the great shows from Whiskey Myers and Ludacris, Texas and Red Dirt newcomer Matt Koziol gave us a great set of music that drew in some new fans. DJ Shayne Payne entertained us when the gates opened and kept things going in between performances. This was a party from the time the gates opened at 2 p.m. to the last note of the night.

The Food was Amazing

There was plenty of food for everyone to enjoy. Over 20 restaurants from throughout East Texas were on hand to let you try samples of their menu offerings. There was everything from barbecue to Tex Mex to gumbo and the always popular chips and salsa.

Thank You for Coming

There were a host of vendors set up around the square, as well, to do some shopping in between performances. All in all, it was a perfect day in downtown Tyler with a few thousand new friends. We hope to see you back for the 3rd annual Rose City Music Festival. Imagine how big it could be next year.

Rose City Music Festival 2023 It was one big party at the 2nd annual Rose City Music Festival in downtown Tyler, Texas. If you were there, you might be in some of these pictures! If not, don't worry, we have more coming to show y'all!