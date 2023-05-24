East Texas Students Excel at UIL Academic State Meets in Austin

Recently, we have posted stories highlighting the accomplishments of East Texas area athletes as they have progressed toward medals at the state level. We have showcased medal winners at the UIL State Track & Field Meet, and we have kept up with area teams as they have advanced through the softball and baseball playoffs.

Over the last few weeks, numerous students from across the Pineywoods have been bringing home medals from various UIL State Academic Meets. Some of those competitions test students' skills in categories such as number sense, debate, accounting, literary criticism, spelling, and many others.

Let's Meet These Area Medalists

Class 2A

Calculator Applications

3rd Place - Carter Tucker, Latexo

- Carter Tucker, Latexo State Champion Team - Latexo (Carter Tucker, Mohammed Asad, Kate Walker, Brandie Jackson)

School FB Page School FB Page loading...

Computer Science

State Champion - Khang Doan, San Augustine

- Khang Doan, San Augustine 2nd Place - Emma Maserio, San Augustine

- Emma Maserio, San Augustine State Champion Team - San Augustine (Khang Doan, Emma Maserio, Jaime Miguel Mendoza, Brittan Nance)

San Augustine ISD FB San Augustine ISD FB loading...

Editorial Writing

State Champion - Marley Nelson - Douglass

Informative Speaking

State Champion - Ava Silva - Shelbyville

Lincoln Douglas Debate

State Champion - Whitley Johnson - Chireno

Contributed Photo Contributed Photo loading...

Literary Criticism

State Champion - Lauren Gentry - Groveton

- Lauren Gentry - Groveton 2nd Place - Braxton Luna - Groveton

- Braxton Luna - Groveton State Champion Team - Groveton (Lauren Gentry, Braxton Luna, Sabine Snyder, Kelsie Shank)

Groveton ISD FB Groveton ISD FB loading...

Mathematics

2nd Place - Carter Tucker - Latexo

- Carter Tucker - Latexo 3rd Place - Mohammed Asad - Latexo

- Mohammed Asad - Latexo State Champion Team - Latexo (Carter Tucker, Mohammed Asad, Brandie Jackson, Natalie Nicol)

Latexo ISD FB Latexo ISD FB loading...

News Writing

2nd Place - Kaylin Miller - Shelbyville

Persuasive Speaking

2nd Place - Aubree Camp - Shelbyville

Overall Speech Results (Team)

2nd Place - Shelbyville

Class 3A

Accounting

2nd Place - Randy Stephens - Central

- Randy Stephens - Central 3rd Place - Russell Reid - Central

- Russell Reid - Central State Champion Team - Central (Randy Stephens, Russell Reid, Miranda Cherry, Brailee Tobias)

Central FB Central FB loading...

Central FB Central FB loading...

Central FB Central FB loading...

Literary Criticism

3rd Place - Kayla Contreras - Central

- Kayla Contreras - Central 3rd Place Team - Central (Kayla Contreras, Bailey Cheshire, Anthony Ramos, Emily Ramos)

Central FB Central FB loading...

Central FB Central FB loading...

Class 4A

Ready Writing

3rd Place - Mallory Lester - Livingston

Livingston FB Livingston FB loading...

Class 5A

Headline Writing

3rd Place - DeLayna Adams - Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches FB Nacogdoches FB loading...

Congratulations to all of these outstanding scholars. If you would like to submit a photo of any that are missing, please send it to danny@kicks105.com

2023 UIL State Track & Field Medalists from Deep East Texas Here's a look at the East Texas athletes who took home medals from the State Track & Field Meet in Austin