East Texas Students Excel at UIL Academic State Meets in Austin

East Texas Students Excel at UIL Academic State Meets in Austin

Contributed photo/school FB

Recently, we have posted stories highlighting the accomplishments of East Texas area athletes as they have progressed toward medals at the state level. We have showcased medal winners at the UIL State Track & Field Meet, and we have kept up with area teams as they have advanced through the softball and baseball playoffs.

Over the last few weeks, numerous students from across the Pineywoods have been bringing home medals from various UIL State Academic Meets.  Some of those competitions test students' skills in categories such as number sense, debate, accounting, literary criticism, spelling, and many others.

Let's Meet These Area Medalists

Class 2A

Calculator Applications

  • 3rd Place - Carter Tucker, Latexo
  • State Champion Team - Latexo (Carter Tucker, Mohammed Asad, Kate Walker, Brandie Jackson)
School FB Page
loading...

Computer Science

  • State Champion - Khang Doan, San Augustine
  • 2nd Place - Emma Maserio, San Augustine
  • State Champion Team - San Augustine (Khang Doan, Emma Maserio, Jaime Miguel Mendoza, Brittan Nance)
San Augustine ISD FB
loading...

Editorial Writing

  • State Champion - Marley Nelson - Douglass

Informative Speaking

  • State Champion - Ava Silva - Shelbyville

Lincoln Douglas Debate

  • State Champion - Whitley Johnson - Chireno
Contributed Photo
loading...

Literary Criticism

  • State Champion - Lauren Gentry - Groveton
  • 2nd Place - Braxton Luna - Groveton
  • State Champion Team - Groveton (Lauren Gentry, Braxton Luna, Sabine Snyder, Kelsie Shank)
Groveton ISD FB
loading...

Mathematics

  • 2nd Place - Carter Tucker - Latexo
  • 3rd Place - Mohammed Asad - Latexo
  • State Champion Team - Latexo (Carter Tucker, Mohammed Asad, Brandie Jackson, Natalie Nicol)
Latexo ISD FB
loading...

News Writing

  • 2nd Place - Kaylin Miller - Shelbyville

Persuasive Speaking

  • 2nd Place - Aubree Camp - Shelbyville

Overall Speech Results (Team)

  • 2nd Place - Shelbyville

Class 3A

Accounting

  • 2nd Place - Randy Stephens - Central
  • 3rd Place - Russell Reid - Central
  • State Champion Team - Central (Randy Stephens, Russell Reid, Miranda Cherry, Brailee Tobias)
Central FB
loading...
Central FB
loading...
Central FB
loading...

Literary Criticism

  • 3rd Place - Kayla Contreras - Central
  • 3rd Place Team - Central (Kayla Contreras, Bailey Cheshire, Anthony Ramos, Emily Ramos)
Central FB
loading...
Central FB
loading...

Class 4A

Ready Writing

  • 3rd Place - Mallory Lester - Livingston
Livingston FB
loading...

Class 5A

Headline Writing

  • 3rd Place - DeLayna Adams - Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches FB
loading...

Congratulations to all of these outstanding scholars. If you would like to submit a photo of any that are missing, please send it to danny@kicks105.com

2023 UIL State Track & Field Medalists from Deep East Texas

Here's a look at the East Texas athletes who took home medals from the State Track & Field Meet in Austin

KICKS 105/Whataburger Teacher of the Day $1,000 Winners

Every semester KICKS 105 teams up with Whataburger to award an area teacher a $1,000 classroom grant. Here's a look at the winning teachers so far.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: central, east texas, groveton, nacogdoches, San Augustine
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE