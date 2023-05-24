East Texas Students Excel at UIL Academic State Meets in Austin
Recently, we have posted stories highlighting the accomplishments of East Texas area athletes as they have progressed toward medals at the state level. We have showcased medal winners at the UIL State Track & Field Meet, and we have kept up with area teams as they have advanced through the softball and baseball playoffs.
Over the last few weeks, numerous students from across the Pineywoods have been bringing home medals from various UIL State Academic Meets. Some of those competitions test students' skills in categories such as number sense, debate, accounting, literary criticism, spelling, and many others.
Let's Meet These Area Medalists
Class 2A
Calculator Applications
- 3rd Place - Carter Tucker, Latexo
- State Champion Team - Latexo (Carter Tucker, Mohammed Asad, Kate Walker, Brandie Jackson)
Computer Science
- State Champion - Khang Doan, San Augustine
- 2nd Place - Emma Maserio, San Augustine
- State Champion Team - San Augustine (Khang Doan, Emma Maserio, Jaime Miguel Mendoza, Brittan Nance)
Editorial Writing
- State Champion - Marley Nelson - Douglass
Informative Speaking
- State Champion - Ava Silva - Shelbyville
Lincoln Douglas Debate
- State Champion - Whitley Johnson - Chireno
Literary Criticism
- State Champion - Lauren Gentry - Groveton
- 2nd Place - Braxton Luna - Groveton
- State Champion Team - Groveton (Lauren Gentry, Braxton Luna, Sabine Snyder, Kelsie Shank)
Mathematics
- 2nd Place - Carter Tucker - Latexo
- 3rd Place - Mohammed Asad - Latexo
- State Champion Team - Latexo (Carter Tucker, Mohammed Asad, Brandie Jackson, Natalie Nicol)
News Writing
- 2nd Place - Kaylin Miller - Shelbyville
Persuasive Speaking
- 2nd Place - Aubree Camp - Shelbyville
Overall Speech Results (Team)
- 2nd Place - Shelbyville
Class 3A
Accounting
- 2nd Place - Randy Stephens - Central
- 3rd Place - Russell Reid - Central
- State Champion Team - Central (Randy Stephens, Russell Reid, Miranda Cherry, Brailee Tobias)
Literary Criticism
- 3rd Place - Kayla Contreras - Central
- 3rd Place Team - Central (Kayla Contreras, Bailey Cheshire, Anthony Ramos, Emily Ramos)
Class 4A
Ready Writing
- 3rd Place - Mallory Lester - Livingston
Class 5A
Headline Writing
- 3rd Place - DeLayna Adams - Nacogdoches
Congratulations to all of these outstanding scholars. If you would like to submit a photo of any that are missing, please send it to danny@kicks105.com
