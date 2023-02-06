25 Out Of 115 Arrests In Smith County Last Week Were Felony Arrests

Get our free mobile app

Last week nearly half of East Texas was dealing with freezing rain and a wintry mix while the other half was enduring a persistent cold rain. During this wild winter-like weather crime was still taking place on the streets, in businesses and in neighborhoods throughout Smith County, Texas.

I'm sure law enforcement would like a break from making traffic stops and arrests in wet cold weather, but that is not the case. Those who want to put people's lives in jeopardy by drinking and driving will continue to do so regardless of the possible outcome if/when they cause an accident. Those involved with the distribution, sale, or possession of illegal drugs will continue doing their thing. Those who want to assault family members that are children or elderly and cause them bodily injury will, unfortunately, do so until they can be removed from the situation.

Those are just some of the charges that East Texans face after being arrested in Smith County last week.

Everyone featured in this article are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Some individuals have posted bail and are back out in society, while others remain behind bars waiting on their court date or some way to post bond if that is an option. This information was obtained and issued by the Smith County Sheriff's Office and each face at least one felony charge - be it a state jail felony or first-, second- or third-degree felony in the state of Texas. Charges were looked up and defined as a felony using this site and this site as reference guides.

