(Austin, Texas) - It's rough today. You don't need me to tell you that. Things are just waaaaay too expensive. Groceries. Clothes. Electronics. All of it costs too much compared to our wages which just can't seem to go up.

Inflation is to blame. Corporate greed is to blame. Satisfying stock holders above the company's workers is to blame. There's a plethora of things to blame for everything going up in price. A viral TikTok video shows a 1997 H-E-B grocery bill compared to those same items today that will shock us.

TikTok user, zoedippel, recently posted a grocery bill her mother-in-law saved from H-E-B in 1997. That bill shows some common items that were needed for a family at that time. Items like diapers, common fruits, common vegetables, common meats and other essentials.

In total, the bill had 122 items on the receipt. The cost of those items totaled, get this, $155. I remember when taking a $100 bill into a grocery store meant you could have a full fridge and pantry for two weeks. Today, you couldn't make $100 stretch for three or four days of groceries.

Texas Woman's TikTok Shows the Jump In Grocery Prices from 1997 to Today

zoedippel went to H-E-B's website and entered those same items found on that 1997 receipt for $155. When it was all said and done, that same bill was just over $500. That's almost a 3X increase from 1997 to today.

It has to be said, that's ridiculous. Something has to be done about this. If prices do not stop going up. If our nation's greed doesn't stop. If the wealth of the few matters more than than the workers providing it, our country will fall apart. It has to stop now.

