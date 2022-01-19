27 Places To Enjoy Happy Hour In Tyler

Get our free mobile app

Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. While you're at the 8 to 5 each day, you might be stuck in your cubicle pretty much all day working on customer claims or various reports and occasionally get up to go to the bathroom or refill your water or grab a cup of coffee. While you're up you might run into a co-worker and say 'hi' to them and that's pretty much it. You never have the chance to get to know who you're working with.

So you don't really know much about your co-worker, however, you could get to know them better pretty easily. Just meet up with them after work and hit one of the many hot spots in Tyler for happy hour. Take advantage of Tyler's restaurants that run specials on some appetizers and drinks too. Let loose a little and get to know that co-worker of yours in the cubicle next to you or four rows over from you. We are a very social people and happy hour is a great way to be social.

Happy hour times in Tyler will vary.

You don't always have to leave work early to take advantage of happy hour hours. Now some Tyler happy hours begin as early as 2 p.m. with most ending around 6 or 7 p.m. depending upon the day of the week. Now not all happy hours involve alcoholic drinks, take Sonic for example. Sonic has a happy hour and when you order through their app, it's happy hour all day - or so says their TV commercial - make sure you check Sonic for more details as well as any of the places we feature.

I've come up with a list of 27 places that you can hit up for a happy hour. So gather some of those cubicle/water cooler friends of yours and get out there and get to know each other a little more.

Remember to celebrate happy hour responsibly though.

