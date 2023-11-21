Most insects that move around in Texas, and on this Earth, as gross or annoying as they may be, serve a purpose. Some insects will kill other bothersome insects while others provide a benefit to a garden or flower bed. But there are a select few that seem to serve no purpose whatsoever with one of those being the cockroach. Those brown, six legged, creepy crawlers are just here to make us gag or jump a little bit when they come out of nowhere. Sadly, Texas is home to three cities that are the absolute worse for the nagging insect, two of them are in the top 2 spots in the country.

Recent Study

A recent study went to find which U.S. cities had the most roaches. They used metrics from the Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and climate information. What they found was that cities in warmer climates have the most roaches, i.e., cities in Texas, Alabama or Arizona for example. Colder climate cities will have less roaches simply because roaches cannot survive in colder climates. If the temperatures stays below 45 degrees F, they will not survive.

How Cities Ranked

Of the top 10 cities with the most roaches, three are in Texas, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas. As stated above, we're in a warmer climate so it's easier, even in the winter time, for roaches to survive here.

Why is this bad?

This is bad because there are lots of health concerns when it comes to roaches. They carry bacteria and/or parasites that cause intestinal issues. Roaches can also cause allergy symptoms like congestion, sneezing or even asthma. They can even bite you in your sleep.

How to Prevent or Get Rid of Them

To keep roaches out of your home, make sure that any holes are sealed on the outside of your home, don't leave crumbs lying around and fix any leaky pipes. If you do see them in your home, there are over the counter options that can help get rid of them. If those are not working, the best defense is to call in an exterminator.

Read the full study and even learn some fun facts at pestgnome.com.

