31 Felony Arrests Have Been Made In Gregg County Since March 1st

Gregg County, Texas law enforcement officers continue to do their jobs by enforcing the laws that we all must abide by. We know there is a small segment of the population that apparently has no regard for the law because they continue to have encounters with law enforcement that land them in jail behind bars for a second, third, or more times. No one is perfect and there are cases when someone makes a terrible decision and ends up doing something horrible and they end up being booked into the Gregg County Jail.

While we all make mistakes, some mistakes are more 'costly' than others and lead to some serious charges. The information that is provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office shows that the following people were arrested and booked into jail and are now facing at least one felony charge. Anyone featured below remains an innocent person until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

The felony charges that some of these people face are:

DWI 3rd

possession of a controlled substance

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

murder

theft greater than $2500

A couple are being held on INS detainers or a US Marshal detainer.

Drinking and driving is still high on the list of arrests.

DWI (driving while intoxicated) and DWI 2nd offenses are considered misdemeanor offenses in Texas, those arrested for this offense are not featured below because of the label of the offense, but DWI 3rd or more, is raised to the felony level. While there may be just a few with DWI 3rd in this photo gallery, there were a lot more who were arrested in Gregg County for DWI and DWI 2nd.

Anytime someone goes out for a drink they should NEVER get behind the wheel of a car and drive. This person is putting their life and countless others in jeopardy when they drive intoxicated.

Drugs are still a major issue within Gregg County.

Whether it is possession of marijuana, which is still illegal in Texas, or possession of a controlled substance, law enforcement in Gregg County is doing a fantastic job at getting some drugs off of the streets.

