Well, crime doesn't take time off to celebrate the holidays nor does it make a resolution to stop in the new year. In fact, law enforcement officers in Smith County have had a pretty busy start to 2023.

Nine days into the new year, more than 110 people have been booked into the Smith County Jail. The majority of the individuals processed through the jail were arrested on some kind of misdemeanor charge, but nearly a third of those arrested so far this year was arrested and charged with a felony.

While out on routine patrol, normal traffic stops yielded arrests for possession of controlled substances, and driving while intoxicated for the third or more time, while others were arrested for burglary of a building. It's not just routine patrol that captures the attention of law enforcement, calls made to the 9-1-1 dispatch center alert authorities.

After checking up on these calls, law enforcement also made arrests for sexual assault of a child, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with an intentional bodily injury even someone threatening to publish intimate material online.

Those appearing below are innocent until proven guilty.

All suspects in these alleged crimes are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While some may be released from jail, others are waiting for their court date and have been charged with the indicated crimes. The following suspects and associated charges are provided by records published by the Smith County Sheriff's Office. Those appearing in the following list have been charged with some kind of felony as defined by these resource sites. Those below are charged with some kind of felony, as defined by these sources.

38 Felony Arrests Have Been Made In Smith County So Far In 2023

