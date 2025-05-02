Take A Look at The First 3D-Printed Starbucks in Texas
(Brownsville, Texas) As we all know technology is changing everything in Texas right now.
It seems like we are hearing the works Chat GPT and AI in conversation all the time now.
And while some people don’t love all the new technological advances being made, it doesn’t seem like things are slowing down anytime soon.
That includes how buildings are being made, and recently Starbucks opened their first ever 3D-printed location in Brownsville, Texas.
Highly Anticipated New 3-D Starbucks in Texas
We have heard about 3-D printed homes and buildings in recent years, but the future is here.
There are some people that seem skeptical on whether this new Starbucks location is going to be able to handle all the crazy weather that Texas deals with, but the builders feel like there is nothing to worry about.
A Few Changes to This 3-D Printed Starbucks Location
While it might look like most Starbucks locations that you see in Texas, this new location is going to be smaller than most.
This store will be for takeout orders only; there will not be room for seating.
It’s also fascinating to see that the building has all round corners.
READ MORE: IKEA Introduces Small Stores in Texas
Do You Want More 3-D Printed Buildings in Texas?
There will be lots of companies watching to see how this Starbucks location holds up when faced with weather issues.
Would you like to see more 3-D printed buildings and homes popping up in the Lone Star State?
Let us know in the comments as we would love to hear your feedback.
