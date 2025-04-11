(Pharr, Texas) Most people in Texas have heard of the furniture store IKEA, there are multiple locations found in the Lone Star State.

But there is an exciting new concept that is expected to open later this year in South Texas but it’s not going to be like the normal IKEA store that you’re used to visiting.

According to My San Antonio, IKEA is planning on adding a small-format concept in Pharr, Texas. And people in the area seem to be pretty excited about the new store.

Get our free mobile app

Where is IKEA Going to Be Located and How Big Will It Be?

This new IKEA store is going to be added to the Pharr Town Center which is a popular shopping area along Jackson Road and Interstate 2.

The project is expected to cost around $4.5 million dollars and will replace areas in the Town Center which were previously used by Sears Appliance and Mattress as well as buybuy Baby.

READ MORE: Texas Sam's Club Has No Checkout Lines

READ MORE: Chip & Joanna's New Hotel in Waco

Construction Then Grand Opening

As expected, this new store will need to do some remodeling which is expected to begin in June with renovations expected to be completed by the middle of August.

There is no word on when the grand opening celebration will be taking place quite yet. As you know construction projects can sometimes take longer than expected.

IKEA has announced new stores in Austin, San Antonio, and another small-format store in San Marcos.

But this new store opening in Pharr, which is four hours south of San Marcos will be a welcomed addition by so many people in the area.

10 Tips For IKEA First Timers Keep reading for some tips that will come in clutch when planning a trip to the Swedish furniture mecca. Gallery Credit: Kelsey Nistel