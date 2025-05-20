(KNUE-FM) Like many Texans, I believe that traveling and exploring new places is one of the most fun things you can do in life.

We are so fortunate here in Texas to have so many fantastic airports offering us travel destinations all over the world.

Now we are finding out that the McKinney National Airport in the Metroplex is planning an expansion, which is great news for those who love to travel.

This Will be the 3rd Commercial Airport in DFW

Obviously, we know about DFW International airport, it’s one of the largest in the world.

Let’s not discredit Love Field, which can be a wonderful option not at big as DFW, but sometimes you can find a cheaper rate utilizing this smaller airport.

But now according to WFAA, the McKinney City Council approved a $72 million dollar project to expand the airport in an area that is growing quickly.

READ MORE: New Direct Flight from DFW to Paradise

READ MORE: Most Popular Flight Destinations Out of DFW Airports

When Will Construction Begin and Scheduled to Finish?

The plans as of now include the expansion beginning in June, with the first commercial flights set to take off in 2026.

This project has been in the works for years and should bring opportunities for those in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Who is Paying for This New Project?

McKinney voters rejected a $200 million dollar proposal back in 2023.

But this new project will be funded by a variety of sources including sales tax from the McKinney Economic Development and Community Development Corporations funds.

There will also be $88 million dollars in funding from federal, state and county investments.

DECODED: Here's What the Codes Mean That Flight Attendants Use While Flying If you've ever heard flight attendants using code words during your flight, they're trying to convey a message to another flight attendant without the passengers knowing. Here are the meanings of the codes so you're in the know from now on while traveling. We found this list via the NY Post , by the way. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins