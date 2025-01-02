It was back in August of 2024 that we first heard that there was going to be a new non-stop flight from Texas to Fiji. As someone who loves to travel my wife and I kept a close eye on those flights because they often have very inexpensive introductory flight specials, which is how we were able to make the unbelievable trip to Fiji over the holidays!

Texas to Fiji is Not a Short Flight, But Worth It

Our flight out of DFW to Fiji was supposed to be about 13 hours. There was a slight delay in paperwork prior to departure so it ended up being a little over 14 hours once we finally departed the major Texas airport.

The crew fed us a meal about 2 hours into our flight, then the lights on the plane were dimmed and most people slept for a long period of time. With about 2 hours left in the flight there was another meal served before finally arriving at the airport in Nadi, Fiji.

So Many Highlights Traveling from Texas to Fiji

Photos: Trip from Texas to Fiji Here is a look into what a trip to Fiji looks like. This is your sign to book your trip to Fiji! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

It’s not usual to have heavy rain during the Christmas holiday in Fiji, but we had a few days of rain while we were there. While it was a bit discouraging, after working hard all year, it gave us time to truly rest. Also, enjoy some indoor activities such as reading and getting massages.

Get our free mobile app

We did enjoy days of gorgeous weather and the people in Fiji are some of the kindest you will ever meet. Remember, life is short, book the trip.

My wife is already wanting to plan a return trip to Fiji. I would love to go again as well, so we need to keep an eye open for when those deals pop up.

Although, as much as I love to travel, it’s always wonderful coming home to Texas.

Photos from Safari Adventure in Tanzania, Africa Here is a look at some of the animals we were able to see while going on safari in Tanzania. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins