Buc-ee's started in Texas in the 80s and has exploded across the country since the turn of the century. I remember a couple of trips to the coast when I was a teenager in the 90s and stopping at Buc-ee's there. They were just mere gas stations with some cool stuff in them at the time. We turn the calendar to the year 2000 and that's when plans started to expand the brand and build those giant pit stops that we know today. While no state will ever equal the number of stores in Texas, one state is becoming a hot spot for Buc-ee's, Kentucky.

Lindale, Texas Rumors

Just like Disneyland in the 70s and 80s, rumors have been circulating through my hometown of Lindale for years that Buc-ee's was going to build a store there. If it were to happen, I would think that any corner of Interstate 20 and Toll 49 would be the perfect spot to do it. The Texan is building a stop in the area of the Target Distribution Center so it would make since to have Buc-ee's just a mile down the road.

Whether that happens or not is up to the City of Lindale and Buc-ee's. Let's hope that the two can reach an agreement and bring one just a little closer to East Texas. Not that we don't love the Terrell location but having a store in our backyard would be cool.

Expansion Outside of Texas

Buc-ee's has had no issue spreading their pit stop goodness to other states. Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and other states have locations. Arkansas will soon get their first Buc-ee's. One just opened in Colorado recently. One state is slowly becoming a popular spot for Buc-ee's to bring new stores, Kentucky. Kentucky already had a location in Richmond and just opened a location in Smith's Grove recently. Plans have now been announced for a location to be built in Oak Grove.

The town of about 8,000 sits near the Kentucky - Tennessee border roughly 60 miles north of Nashville. This will be the third location in the Bluegrass State with construction expected to begin later this year. That will trail Georgia, Alabama and Florida who have four each as the most outside of Texas.

While Lindale seems unlikely as a new home for Buc-ee's, we can at least have a small glimmer of hope it will happen. That would be huge for my hometown.

