I hope you and your family had a great Thanksgiving weekend. I did. I got to spend time with both my girlfriend's family on the river in Logansport, Louisiana and with my family this past Sunday. As happens when everyone is around the table, the rumors and small town talk start. My mom started a conversation with a big smile on her face with the excitement of believing the long rumored Buc-ee's was coming to our hometown of Lindale.

Lindale has been rumor central for many big box retailers and large chain establishments for many years now. A few months ago, the big rumor was of a Costco and/or a Target were going to be built. We'll see how those turn out. The other big rumor for many years, especially after the Terrell location opened up, was of Texas' favorite pit stop, Buc-ee's, building a store in the Lindale area.

My mom was very excited to say that one was coming. She mentioned three different locations where it could be built. Two spots make sense while one could be a bit far fetched.

First she mentioned a location being built around the Target Distribution Center at the Harvey Road exit off Interstate 20. She believed it would be in the Southwest corner of the exit. Personally, if this were to come to pass, a better location would be the Northwest corner.

As we were discussing the rumor, I mentioned having a location at the Toll 49 and Interstate 20 intersection. There's open land in any of the four corners of that area and it would be a high traffic and very logical spot for one.

Mom did mention one other possible spot that would be kinda odd for a Buc-ee's. It could work but I highly doubt a chain as big as Buc-ee's would build in a "remote" location like the Northeast corner of Highway 69 and Jim Hogg Road across from Tyler Pipe.

Highly unlikely but you never know.

Being the crack journalist that I am, my obvious question to both mom and dad was their source for this rumor. Their response was basically we heard it from so and so "while in line to vote." In other words, there is no proof to back up any of this speculation and it remains just that, speculation and rumor.

The thing is, though, Lindale is growing at a pace that no one could have predicted. I grew up in Lindale. When I graduated high school in 1996, there was just under 2,500 folks living there. Now, it's almost 5,000. There was no Walmart, no Lowes, no QuikTrip. What was once acres of open pasture full of cows along a black top country road are now residential areas. It's amazing to see how much Lindale has grown in the last 25 years.

Because of that growth, these rumors will continue. I'm proud that the growth of my hometown is getting noticed. Many great local businesses now call Lindale home providing jobs and boosting the local economy. Having a major retailer or major chain establishment come to the area only expands that growth.

