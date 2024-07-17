It is political season in Texas and across the country. That means that each candidate is making their pitch to get your vote in November. Between now and November, there is going to be a lot of rhetoric thrown around, a lot of accusations and a lot of promises that may or may not be kept. It's a lot for any person to filter through to make the right decision. There's a large contingent of people, like myself, that are honestly looking at this year's election and asking "is this really the best we have to choose from?"

A Third Party That Parties

Instead of Republication or Democrat, there should be a third party that really parties. Hear me out. We elect a dude a dudette to the White House. That dude or dudette hosts a party at the White House for all the members of our government. Of course there will be adult beverages served and everyone will be loose and get along and have a great time.

At some point during the party, that newly elected president gets up and gives an impassioned speech about how they need to stop being mean to each other, get along and actually work together for the betterment of the country. Everyone gets excited and the party amps up and everyone actually listens to what the president says.

...And Then I Wake Up

Yeah, I know, it's a pipe dream. I am so disheartened by the state of our government and the political culture in this country. That's probably why when I see a shirt like this, I wish that he could be a for real candidate for this year's election because I would vote for him in a heartbeat:

Yes, Buc-ee. This is the newest shirt you can add to your collection for this year. I want the Buc-ee's party. There will be Beaver Nuggets for everyone. Chopped brisket sandwiches will be available in every city in America. Buc-ee will shake the hand of every kid and adult in America and put a smile on their face. We will all finally be able to share a one true love with each other, Buc-ee's.

If only it were that simple, if only. But it is simple to get one of these t-shirts. I'll just need to make the drive to Terrell this weekend and pick one up.

Buc-ee's in 2024!

