In Texas, when you mention Whataburger, most people's ears perk up and their mouth starts drooling. I'm most people's. I know not everyone is a fan of the Flying W and that's okay, just let us orange and white fans enjoy our breakfast, lunch or dinner, or all three. For me, my go to is the #5 with onion rings and a large Diet Dr Pepper. But sometimes you can branch out and try a combination of items that is normally not on the menu. This is called a secret menu and we found four secret menu items you need to try right now.

Breakfast at Whataburger

I love breakfast at Whataburger. I usually like to get a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit on the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit or the Breakfast Bowl with sausage, no cheese, with the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit. Either one will fill me up nicely. However, I've never thought to order chicken strips with pancakes to make a pseudo chicken and waffles. You can do it and so will I to see how it is. The Breakfast on a Bun (affectionately known as the BOB) is also good. Add some grilled jalapenos and the Ranchero Picante Style sauce and you've got a whole new flavor.

Lunch at Whataburger

I like to go light when it comes to lunch. I don't want that 2 p.m. crash in the afternoon. That's where these two secret menu items come into play. I love the #5, a bacon and cheese Whataburger, but that's a lot for a lunch. But why not order it without the bun? You get all the flavor of the meat, cheese and bacon without the carbs of the bun. I'd do that. A grilled cheese is also a nice light lunch. Order that for lunch but add some grilled onions or grilled peppers when available to add a little zing to it.

Dinner at Whataburger

If you're looking to go light at dinner, the above no bun Whataburger with bacon and cheese or grilled cheese, add grilled onions or grilled peppers, would be good, too.

