43rd POTUS George W. Bush Coming To Longview

It has been a rare occurrence around East Texas to get a sitting or past President to come to this area for any amount of time, be it professionally or for a visit. It will be one of those rare occasions that will materialize in an intimate setting on December 3 in Longview when former President George W. Bush will kick off the new "speaker series" at the Belcher Center.

According to Cynthia Hellen, a founding board member of the East Texas Speakers Forum, “An Evening With President George W. Bush,” still has seats available, but they’re going fast. This is an obvious perfect Christmas gift idea for the family member that dabbles in and out of the political arena or simply is interested in the ideas and perspectives of one of our nation's former leaders. George W has forever been a follower of baseball at any level and as fans around the country are aware, once participated at the professional ranks as a minority owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 through 1994.

President Bush, who served from 2001 to 2009 was also the 46th governor of Texas from 1995 to 2000. His planned visit to Longview will include sharing stories from his life in business and politics in a Q-and-A format.

If you are interested in attending this "sure to sell out" event, go to https://www.belchercenter.com/