5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas

It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!

One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one is all about the arts and a couple of others are full of small East Texas town charm.

Here are the five festivals happening in East Texas this weekend:

Rose City Music Festival - Tyler

Fire Ant Festival - Marshall

Edom Arts Festival - Edom

Lindale Countryfest - Lindale

Mt. Vernon Country Fest - Mt. Vernon

For more specific details on each of the events listed below, simply click on the event name.

Rose City Music Festival - Tyler

This is a multi-cultural food and music event on the brick streets of downtown Tyler. The sold-out event will feature food sampling all day from more than twenty area restaurants along with a concert that features music from Untold Story, Fritz Hager III, Nelly and Koe Wetzel. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

Fire Ant Festival - Marshall

The pesky ant that causes those inflamatory, throbbing and stinging bites will be the center of attention during this Marshall event complete. Throughout the day there will be live music, a children's area with inflatables, a bike ride, a fun run and 5k, contests, vendors, and more! The event gets underway at 9 a.m.

Lindale Countryfest - Lindale

Celebrate the harvest season at Countryfest in Lindale. There will be arts and crafts booths, children's activities, a petting zoo, laser tag, carnival games, art projects, and more. Countryfest will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate small-town living at Country Fest in Mt. Vernon. Start the day off with a pancake breakfast, a 5k run/walk, a chili cook-off, an antique car show, a petting zoo, a children's area, and more than 70 craft and food vendors. This event will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edom Arts Festival - Edom

Edom has been celebrating the arts for 50 years now and the Edom Arts Festival gives artists the opportunity to share their talent. It's a two-day event that showcases art, food, and music in downtown Edom. Event hours are Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Honoring America's Veterans, the Texas Veteran's Military Show 2022 & Classic Car Show will be held in Bullard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and the show will feature more than 60 military vehicles, S.W.A.T. vehicles, Texas Wall Living History, live music, a free lunch, classic cars, a flyover, tanks and so much more.

And if that isn't enough for you to do this weekend, get your home decorated for fall and Halloween. Check out these great locations to get your pumpkins from around East Texas.

