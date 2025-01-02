Austin, TX, has been one of the most popular American cities to relocate to for years, easily one of the most desirable cities to live in post-COVID. But things are changing.

Listen, Austin is still growing, we're not trying to be alarmists here, but it was surprising to learn that The Live Music Capital of the World has been bumped out of its Top 4 spot for the most populated cities in The Lone Star State.

Canva Canva loading...

As of November 2024, Austin has dropped to the No. 5 most populous city in Texas. Subsequently opening up the door for Fort Worth to slide into the fourth spot. But that's not all, according to Chron, Fort Worth is now among the fastest-growing metros in the state. Not only did Fort Worth surpass Austin in statewide population rankings, but estimates found the North Texas city is seeing a higher percentage of population growth compared to Texas' largest communities.

According to the new report it is now estimated that as of November '24, "Fort Worth had a population count of 989,878 people for Jan. 1, 2024, marking a 7.7-percent increase from the city's 2020 Census data."

Crunching the numbers, it appears as if The Capital City is still a very popular place to move to, but it is also becoming more and more popular for people to leave. And this points to how Fort Worth was able to leapfrog ATX.

The 5 largest Texas cities as of January 2024

1.) Houston: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 2,318,657

2.) San Antonio: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 1,496,876

3.) Dallas: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 1,308,404

4.) Fort Worth: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 989,878

5.) Austin: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 986,928

Texas is Crawling with Bed Bugs, One City Among The Most Infected in the U.S. in '23 Each year Orkin puts together their list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Let's take a look and see which cities top the list.