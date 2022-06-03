5 Things To Do In East Texas This Weekend: June 3 – 5

Get our free mobile app

Now that the weekend is upon us, the question becomes "What are we going to do this weekend?:"

From shopping, getting some creative ideas for your home, catching a movie, or doing a little fishing this weekend, there is something for just about everyone. So if you're looking to just get out of the house and kill some time there is something for you, plus, the weather is not going to be that bad either.

Shop til you drop in Canton and Gilmer this weekend. The world's largest flea market is now open in Canton for First Monday Trade Days. From open-air shops to the covered pavilions, there are hundreds of vendors on site selling everything imaginable. Wood carvings, homemade dips, goats, party favors, flip flops, auto parts - you name it and it's at First Monday Trade Days in Canton.

You can continue shopping in Gilmer at 80 Acre Market. In addition to shopping, there will be live music, family fun, food trucks on-site to fulfill that appetite, and lots of merchandise for sale too.

The Tyler Area Builders Association kicks off the 69th annual Tyler Parade Of Homes Saturday morning by showcasing 14 stunning new homes built by Tyler area home builders. There are homes in Tyler, on Lake Tyler, Lindale, Bullard, and Noonday. If you're thinking about building a new home or remodeling your current home, this is a great way to find inspiration and get some cool new ideas and check out the latest trends in homebuilding.

Saturday is Free Fishing Day across the state of Texas. You can grab a fishing pole and head to any body of water this Saturday (June 4) and fish for free. So get out there, cast that hook, and reel in the big one!

After a day of shopping or fishing or looking at new homes, grab the entire family and head to Bergfeld Park in Tyler because Tyler Parks and Recreation is hosting 'Movies In The Park' at 7:45 p.m. Bring some snacks, maybe a blanket a lawn chair and see a free showing of 'Clifford The Big Red Dog' on the big screen at the Bergfeld Amphitheater.

