The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is changing so much this year, that it may be less of a parade and more of a stationary exhibit. But at least it's on!

Thanksgiving would not be Thanksgiving without some things, like the wafting smell of turkey throughout the house, the sound of jellied cranberry sauce schlooping out of the can, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV while we're getting ready for relatives to come over and fall asleep in the recliners. Most of those things are on as scheduled.

The Today Show anchors will be on the broadcast, and they've been highlighting some of the ways the parade will change because of the pandemic. Usually, we see Today's anchors bundled up and shivering in the chilly New York weather and that probably won't change this year, but crowds won't be joining them. Fans aren't allowed on the streets at all this year, so they'll be at home under gravity blankets with big, fuzzy slippers on, watching the parade on their smart TV. That's just one of the changes.

5 Ways The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Be Different

1. No crowds lining the streets. One hundred thousand people or more gathered along a parade route during a pandemic doesn't fly, so fans won't be allowed. We're getting used to a lack of crowds at sporting events, so this may not be a big deal.

2. No people manning the balloons. Instead of strong nimble human handlers holding onto thick cables below the giant balloons, anchor vehicles will pull the balloons along instead.

3. No high school or college bands. It's a prestigious honor for bands to be invited march in the parade, but that will have to wait until 2021. It's too risky for high school and college bands to travel, so this aspect of the parade is on hold.

4. It will be stationary more than moving. Some of the performances will be taped the night before, and no one will be marching down the 2.5-mile parade route. Most of the performances will happen outside of Macy's Herald Square location, at 34th Street in Manhattan.

5. It's all adults. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in the parade. And the number of people involved overall has been reduced by 75 percent.

Despite the changes, Today says most of the usual lineup of 45 novelty balloons, 26 floats, and 12 performance ensembles are in place to perform.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host (and probably freeze) from 9 to Noon on Thanksgiving morning on NBC, and it will stream on Youtube at the same time.

Santa will be there too!

We've had quite a few holiday parades canceled around East Texas, but we can kick back and enjoy this one Thanksgiving morning without leaving the house while we're putting black olives on the tips of our fingers, chilling some wine, and getting ready to carve the bird. There are some traditions that can't be canceled.