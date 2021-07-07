$500 Reward For The Safe Return of Two Missing Texas Children

Last week, I shared with you all that a brother and sister were missing from Child Protective Services in Smith County. The two are still missing and believed to be with their mother, grandfather and the grandfather's wife. Concerns are high for their safe return and now a family member has posted a reward of $500 for the safe return of both children.

Amber Jackson,13-years-old and Tristan Jackson , 9 -years-old were in the custody of Child Protective Services as of June 25, 2021. On June 24, 2021, Cynthia Hodges, their mother, picked them up from the placement family which violated the court order. Shortly after picking up the children, a traffic stop was initiated on Cynthia Hodges by a local law enforcement agency. Cynthia was arrested for outstanding felony warrants. Unfortunately, the arresting officer had no knowledge of the case and ended up letting Cynthia contact a family member who was not authorized to have custody of the children. After picking up the children, the family member transported them to their maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges.

Jimmy and Francis Hodges have been given ample opportunity to return the children to the approved placement family or Child Protective Services and they have refused to do so. Cynthia Hodges has since bonded out of jail and Smith County Investigators believe that the children are with Jimmy, Francis "Callie", and their mother, Cynthia Hodges, at this time.

The Hodges have a 2012 white Ford-250, unknown license plate, and could be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three subjects have ties to east and south Texas and could be staying at hotels or motels in these areas.

On June 29, 2021, arrest affidavits were presented and at that time, Judge Heaton issued warrants for Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges charging them each with two counts of Interference with Child Custody. A bond of $100,000 was set on each charge. Additionally, Jimmy Hodges is wanted out of Dallas and Smith County and Francis Hodges has a warrant for Parole Violation.

Cynthia Hodges is a known drug user while Jimmy and Francis Hodges have an extensive criminal background. The safety and welfare of Amber Jackson and Tristan Jackson are of great concern. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff's Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com.