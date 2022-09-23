Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business.

Do you recognize either of these two people?

According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.

And some of the people commenting on the post are speculating as to A. what these two may have been getting into and B. where they might be found. Granted, those "B." comments seem to be somewhat more tongue-in-cheek.

Whatever these two may or may not have done, if you recognize them the Gilmer Police Department asks you to contact them.

The post from the Gilmer Police Facebook page says:

"If you know either one of these women can you please contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545 reference case # 22-0497."

One of the suspects is a white female who was wearing a black blouse and dark-rimmed glasses. She appears to be blond in the photo. The other suspect is a white female wearing a light-colored patterned blouse.

Here's the photo again for your perusal:

Photo source: Gilmer Police Department

Here's the original post from the Gilmer Police Facebook page:

Does either of them look familiar to you? If so, again the number to call is 903-843-5545 reference case # 22-0497.

