The Wills Point, Texas Police Department is currently searching for a man suspected of the burglary of several vehicles.

Recently, the Wills Point Police posted a query to the public on their Facebook page regarding the identity of a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into more than one car on September 22 in the very early hours of the morning--sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The suspect is male and appears to have been wearing a white baseball cap, a white or light-colored shirt, jeans, and athletic shoes. He also appears to be carrying a backpack. (Perhaps to store all of his ill-gotten gains?)

Wills Point, TX Police ask that if you "have any information regarding the crimes and of the identity of the suspect" please contact the Wills Point Police Department at (903) 873-2588.

Additionally, Wills Point, TX reported that during this same period of time a vehicle was also reported as stolen from a residence nearby.

Residents of the area chimed in to share their own experiences of car break-ins and other general opinions on the incident, as well.

Others were surprised to see him unabashedly breaking into vehicles when there's a good chance he would be caught on camera--which he was, of course. Others expressed their frustration at those who are willing to break the law like this at the expense of their fellow East Texans. One man said this kind of behavior frustrated him because he feels it makes people more suspicious of those out and about at night who have no ill intentions.

Here's the original post:



If you have any info, the number again to call is (903) 873-2588.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

