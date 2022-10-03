Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX

Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business.

Do you recognize either one of these people?

According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.

To be honest, there was hardly any detail given regarding the incident. This was the entirety of what was shared on the Henderson Police Department's Facebook page:

Get our free mobile app

"Does anyone recognize these two individuals? They are people of interest regarding a theft.

If you do, please contact Det. Randolph at 903- 657- 3512."

It appears the two people in the photo are in a smoke or vape shop of some kind, based on some of the signage behind them.

From what we can see in the photo, some might guess the two persons of interest are standing inside of one of the many smoke or vape shops we've seen popping up as of late. Do you know where this is?

Some of those folks commenting on the post must have good eyesight as they were pointing out some details on the woman's shirt in the photo. Michael Reynolds wrote that it appeared to be an "FD Maltese cross and an EMS star of life on her shirt."

A woman named Janet Cooper asked if the woman might be the same one who was captured last week on camera "dining and dashing" from the Henderson, TX Jalapeno Tree.

Here's the original post:

Please reach out to the Henderson Police Department if you can identify either of them.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Is This $1 Million Dollar Home The Most Stunning in Henderson, TX? There are so many reasons to make this charming East Texas town your home, not the least of which being this stunning $1 million modern farmhouse tucked away on 17 acres outside of town.

20 Kids, Including One from Henderson, Have Gone Missing in September For various reasons, these 20 kids have gone missing, including one from East Texas, in the state during September.