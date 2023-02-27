Police Say Man Stole a Louisiana Priest’s Wallet During Mass

Law enforcement agents in Louisiana are looking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect who is alleged to have stolen the wallet of a priest while he was conducting Mass. The suspect's image was captured on surveillance video and it is believed the man who took the wallet used the clergyman's credit/debit card to make at least two purchases at local stores.

Calcasieu Parish Deputies in Lake Charles believe the man entered the sacristy of St Henry Catholic Church in Lake Charles during Mass on Sunday, November 20, 2022. As that mass was being celebrated the alleged suspect is believed to have taken the wallet to local stores where purchases of fuel and clothes were made.

The suspect and the case were featured recently in this Crime Stoppers Video from Calcasieu Parish.

If you have information on this incident or know the identity of the suspect featured in the Crime Stoppers video you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 337-439-2222. You can remain anonymous and you might even be eligible for a reward at the time the suspect is arrested and convicted.

Crime Stoppers is a community program that allows the general public to offer anonymous tips to law enforcement agencies across the state and the nation. The program operates outside of normal emergency phone numbers and standard methods for contacting the police or law enforcement agencies. This is done so that those providing information don't have to be directly involved in the investigation process.

You may also reach out directly to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department and Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory. While the incident was first reported in November of last year Crime Stoppers in Calcasieu Parish only published the video with surveillance photos this past Friday.