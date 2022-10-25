58 Y.O. Skating Rink Burns Down In Gilmer, Texas But Promises To Rebuild

Get our free mobile app

Countless numbers of couple skate and fast skate sessions have taken place at the Gilmer Starplex skating rink in Gilmer, Texas since 1964. In addition to limbo contests, races, reverse skates, and birthdays being celebrated throughout the years. Those events have since come to a halt thanks to a fire that totally destroyed the family skate center Monday evening.

Gilmer fire crews were on their way to a major accident scene when they noticed flames coming from the skate center on Wood Street. It took Gilmer Fire, West Mountain, Bettie, and East Mountain Volunteer Fire Departments to extinguish the flames, according to messages on their Facebook page.

The fire apparently began around 6:30 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation but does not appear suspicious at this time. Gilmer Starplex reports on their Facebook page that the building will be closed for an extended period of time because of the extensive damage that was done to the rink building and the adjoining video game arcade.

Birthday parties are being rebooked.

Gilmer Starplex is reaching out to all their customers who had planned birthday celebrations coming up and offering them a rebooking time or to book their event at the Reo Starplex facility in Longview.

Owner John Allen says he and his staff plan to come back strong once the skating rink is rebuilt. He remains optimistic and will be formulating a timeline to rebuild with contractors soon.

Gilmer Starplex skating rink fans have some extremely fond memories of 'skating on one of the best rinks in East Texas' says Kristiana Keeler on the Gilmer Starplex skate rink's Facebook page.

