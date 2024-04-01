It's never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing in Texas. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, in March, 26 families reported their children missing in Texas. Closer to home, there are two families in East Texas (one from Gladewater, one from Gilmer) that reported their teens missing last month.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (April 1, 2024), between March 1 and March 31, 2024, 26 teenagers were reported missing. Their ages range from 13 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Two East Texas Families are Looking for Their Missing Teens

Trystan Christopher James Gillaspy, Reported Missing From Gilmer March 7

Contact the Gilmer Police Department at 1-903-843-5545 with any information.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Lakyn Nicole Marie Williams, Reported Missing From Gladewater March 23

Contact the Gladewater Police Department at 1-903-845-2166 with any information.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 26 Texas children who went missing in March by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

26 Texas Teens Vanished Without a Trace in March 26 Texas teens missed Easter with their families because they were reported missing in March. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

READ MORE: A Man and His Truck Have Been Permanently Banned From Buc-ee's

READ MORE: These 8 Items Could Get You Arrested at a Texas Airport

WARNING: Texans Should Never Carry These 11 Items in Their Wallets We have those required items to carry around in our wallet or purse. We have to be vigilant with the extra stuff that's in there because it could make us a bigger target for thieves. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, unsplash.com